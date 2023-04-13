All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extended Fund Facility completed: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two sides have discussed progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly talks held with the IMF Mission during their visit to Pakistan and implementation of prior actions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13rd, 2023) Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended IMF and World Bank Spring meetings through Zoom with high level IMF team headed by Director middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour.

The Finance Minister apprised the IMF team about the economic challenges faced by Pakistan and the government's vision for bringing about macro-economic stability in the country.

He said all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and the government is fully committed to fulfil its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

During the meeting, the IMF Director expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval.