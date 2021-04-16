UrduPoint.com
All Resources Being Used For Industrial Development: Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

All resources being used for industrial development: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all resources were being utilised for industrial development and elimination of unemployment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all resources were being utilised for industrial development and elimination of unemployment.

He was presiding over a meeting, called to review progress of development works at industrial estates working under the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi, board members Arif Qasim, Tariq Siraj Jafari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Moazzam Syed, General Manager Technical Farooq Johri, GM Coordination Omar Saeed, GM business Development Amna Faisal Shah were also present.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to make a comprehensive plan for construction of residential buildings for workers at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura, and to provide facilities to the IT sector in the Multipurpose Business Centre.

The minister showed his desire to lay the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Business Centre on May 1, and sought a final date for its completion.

He ordered for expediting the development work of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and complete the work on Rahim Yar Khan grid station as soon as possible and submit detailed plan with financial model of Pakistan's first aqua park in Chunian.

He also ordered for starting work on establishment of IT Incubation Centre in South Punjab. He said that for facilitating industrialists in Punjab and promoting establishment of industries, special economic zones were being set up, in which investors were being given tax exemptions for 10 years.

The PIEDMC chairman and the CEO briefed the provincial minister on the ongoing works in the industrial estates, who expressed satisfaction on the pace of the development works.

Nabil Hashmi said the PIEDMC was ensuring quality and speed of development work in the industrial estates, due to which a large number of industrialists were taking interest in buying plots and setting up industries there.

