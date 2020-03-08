All set to start wheat procurement in Sindh from March 15, Punjab April 1st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federal government in close coordination with all four provincial governments has finalized all arrangements to procure about 8.25 million tons of wheat during its wheat procurement campaign for the year 2019-20 in order to keep the strategic reserves of staple grains as well as for exporting.

The procurement campaign would in Sindh would be started from March 15, where as in Punjab it start by next month, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP, he informed that Sindh would procure about 1.4 million tons of wheat and it had also established 517 procurement centers in order to facilitate the farmers to sell their produces on official fixed rates on their nearest center.

The sack distribution among the growers to be started by March 15 all across the crop growing areas of Sindh Province, he said adding that besides the provincial food department, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation would also establish its procurement centers to facilitate the growers.

He informed that PASSCO would procure about 1.

8 million tons of wheat from all across the four provinces and in this regard it had also established its 233 wheat procurement centers, adding that in Sindh it had established 17 centers, in Punjab 204 and 12 procurement centers had been established in Balochistan.

He informed that Punjab would procure about 4.500 million tons of wheat, Sindh 1.400 million tons and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0.450 million ton and Balochistan 0,100 million tons during the wheat procurement drive for the year 2019-20.

It is worth mentioning here that Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research in its last meeting had recommended to fix minimum wheat support price at Rs1400 per 40 kg for ensuring better return to local farmers and encouraging them to grow additional wheat to cater its increasing demand.

The committee had also observed that wheat prices in local markets were at the lowest level as compared to other markets of the region, besides other crops including oil seeds which had been providing more returns than the wheat with less input cost.