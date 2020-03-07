The Karachi Chamber and all seven industrial town associations have unanimously resolved that Karachi's entire business and industrial community would raise one voice under KCCI's umbrella to get the common issues resolved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Chamber and all seven industrial town associations have unanimously resolved that Karachi's entire business and industrial community would raise one voice under KCCI's umbrella to get the common issues resolved.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Site Association of Industry (SAI), Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), Landhi Association of Trade & Industry (LATI), Federal B. Area Association of Trade & Industry (FBATI), North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI), Site Superhighway Association of Trade & Industry (SSATI) resolved at a meeting held at the KCCI here, said a statement on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail, Former President Junaid Esmail Makda, Former Senior Vice President Jawed Bilwani, President SAI Suleman Chawla, Vice President NKATI Fawad Elahi, President FBATI Abdullah Abid, Vice President LATI Riaz Ahmed, Former Chairman LATI Zain Bashir, President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, KATI representative Ehthesham Uddin, President SSATI Shaheen Sarwana, President BQATI Rana Naveed Shakoor, KCCI Managing Committee Members and others.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary BMG stated that a misconception has emerged as many industrialists feel that KCCI takes up the issues of small traders and commercial importers only whereas the small traders are of the opinion that the Chamber pays attention to industries only. "Both are wrong as KCCI has been paying equal attention to all the issues either being faced by small traders, commercial importers or by any industrialist without any discrimination", he added.

He stressed that all the industrial town associations and other stakeholders will have to make collective efforts as individual efforts would never yield positive results.

"We will have to exhibit unity and stay united under KCCI's umbrella to get the issues resolved.

President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan stated that the reason for today's meeting with all industrial town associations was to discuss the general economic issues and common problems being suffered by the entire business community of Karachi and accordingly devise strategies strictly in consultation with all stakeholder.

He also underscored that all industrial town associations must make collective efforts to fight for the rights of the entire business community.

Focal Person of KCCI's Committee to Maintain Liaison with Industrial Town Associations and Former President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, in his remarks, stressed the need to focus on some particular issues first and timely raise voice to get them resolved.

KCCI and all Industrial Town Associations must work closely to compile a comprehensive document carrying recommendations for Industrial Policy as the government nowadays is in the process of outlining the Industrial Policy, he said, adding that all stakeholders must give their input at today's meeting which will be followed by a series of more such meetings on monthly basis so that strategies could be devised on how to convince the government to announce a pro-business industrial policy and pay special attention to all the issues of Karachi.

President SAI Suleman Chawla, in his remarks, also advocated that the Industrial Policy should be devised and implemented in such a manner that it remains intact for the next 10 years.

President KATI Umer Rehan said, "Individually we will never be able to achieve what we are looking for, hence we all have to support each other and make collective efforts.

President Site Superhighway Association Shaheen Sarwana opined that the Industrial Policy under Vision 2030 must be devised in such a matter that it efficiently addresses the rising need for water, electricity, gas and human resources for the next 10 years.