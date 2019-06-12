Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate best site for industrialization: Kashif Ashfaq

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate is situated on prime location of Motorway (M-3) near Sahianwala Interchange which is the best site for industrialization.

Addressing a meeting here Wednesday, he said that state-of-the-art facilities were being provided in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate due to which it had become a centre of attraction for industrialists.

FCCI President Syed Zia Alamdar said that these types of projects were need of the hour where conducive and business-friendly environment should be available for industrialists to promote trade activities.

