UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad To Create 300,000 Jobs, Attract Rs 400 Billion Investment

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad to create 300,000 jobs, attract Rs 400 billion investment

Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad being established under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to create around 300,000 jobs and attract Rs 400 billion of investment in automobiles, value-added textiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, construction materials and packaging sectors

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad being established under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to create around 300,000 jobs and attract Rs 400 billion of investment in automobiles, value-added textiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, construction materials and packaging sectors.

The project will not only contribute to the GDP and increase exports, but it will also encourage import substitution, according to a report of China Economic Net.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently performed the groundbreaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone which was the first ground breaking of an Industrial estate under CPEC.

The central location of the city on the eastern route of CPEC along with its 4500 acres industrial estate located on the main M-3 motorway provides the ideal conditions for the setting up of new state-of-the-art industries.

The industrial city of Faisalabad meant for housing foreign and local investors besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country is a second mega project of the Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

The first already existing "M-3 Industrial City" is spanning over an area of 4356 acres, located on Motorway M-3, near Faisalabad city. It offers one window operation, the most important need for the business community, saving valuable time and money of citizens.

This one-window operation included allotment of plots, provision of electricity, obtaining of NOCs / permits / registration from different government departments and provides all possible facilitation until the enterprise comes into full production and afterward.

Faisalabad has carved a niche as an industrial center with its highways, railways, railway repair yards, processing mills and engineering works. It is a producer of industrial goods and textile manufacturing including cotton and silk textiles, super phosphates, hosiery, dyes, industrial chemicals, clothing, pulp and paper, printing, agricultural equipment, ghee (clarified butter), and beverages.

As an urban city, the economy of Faisalabad has relatively prospered. Faisalabad is hailed as the industrial belt of Pakistan and is home to the largest agricultural university in Pakistan and as well of Asia.

It is the country's third largest economic state and the Manchester of Pakistan in terms of Textile and its apparel products. The economy is also enhanced by Faisalabad's historic and cultural importance.

Being the Textile Industrial city of Pakistan Faisalabad brings the city one of the largest development budgets in the country with heaving 5 billion USD exports from textile made-ups.

It is also the most advanced in terms of infrastructure, having extensive and relatively well developed road links to all major cities in Punjab and KPK and Sindh through M-3, M-4, a rail link and an international airport.

Through joint cooperation with Chinese entrepreneurs, It will not only boost economic growth but will also help to provide employment to a large number of people. The cooperation will also help to decrease poverty and to improve the wellbeing of life by focusing socio-economic gross root level factors in Faisalabad and the surrounding areas as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Import Business Punjab Motorway China Company Road CPEC Manchester Enterprise United States Dollars Money Textile Cotton All From Government Asia Silkbank Limited Billion Jobs Airport Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

32 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

34 minutes ago

Explosion rocks Stockholm residential building

39 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) places assignm ..

40 seconds ago

No flour shortage in Khanewal: DC

43 seconds ago

Man shot dead at district kutcheri Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.