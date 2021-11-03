UrduPoint.com

Allegations That Gazprom Provoked Increase In Gas Prices In Europe Strange - Top Manager

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:54 PM

Allegations That Gazprom Provoked Increase in Gas Prices in Europe Strange - Top Manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Gazprom considers allegations that its actions lead to higher gas prices in Europe strange, especially amid decrease of supplies from other sources, the company's deputy board chairman and the head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, said.

In her video message to the participants of the international gas conference Flame, she noted that Europe's own gas production was down 10 billion cubic meters since the beginning of the year, while LNG supplies to the European market have sharply decreased. At the same time, Gazprom has increased gas exports to European consumers.

"In this context, it is strange for us to hear accusations that Gazprom's actions led to an increase in gas prices in Europe," Burmistrova said.

