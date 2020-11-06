UrduPoint.com
Allianz Profit Rises Despite Virus Hit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:42 PM

German insurance giant Allianz on Friday reported a slight rise in third-quarter profit, though revenues declined and it did not update its full-year outlook, as the company weathered the challenge of the pandemic

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :German insurance giant Allianz on Friday reported a slight rise in third-quarter profit, though revenues declined and it did not update its full-year outlook, as the company weathered the challenge of the pandemic.

The Munich-based insurer made a net profit to the end of September of 2.1 billion Euros ($2.5 billion), up 5.9 percent year-on-year.

Operating profit declined 2.6 percent and revenues by 6.1 percent to 31.4 billion euros.

The results were "solid in an environment that will remain challenging", chief executive Oliver Baete said in a statement.

Allianz has not published a new profit forecast for the full year. In April, it withdrew its initial forecast of operating profit of between 11.5 and 12.5 billion euros.

Operating profit in its property-casualty unit fell by 2.

4 percent as the negative effects of the pandemic were offset by lower reimbursements on natural disasters.

The insurer's life/health division saw sales fall by nine percent year-on-year due to lower premium volumes on retirement savings products, especially in the United States and Germany.

In the nine months to September, Allianz said the "adverse impacts" from the pandemic amounted to 1.3 billion euros, causing operating profit to fall 14.6 percent in the year to date compared with the same point in 2019.

Shareholders will feel the effects of Covid-19 in the immediate future. Due to the "ongoing economic uncertainties" linked to the pandemic, Allianz discontinued its previously suspended share buyback programme for 2020 and will no longer distribute the remaining 750 million.

