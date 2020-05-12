UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allianz Profit Slumps On Virus Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

Allianz profit slumps on virus impact

German insurer Allianz on Tuesday reported a near 30-percent plunge in quarterly profits, weighed down by claims for Australian wildfires and events cancelled because of the new coronavirus

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :German insurer Allianz on Tuesday reported a near 30-percent plunge in quarterly profits, weighed down by claims for Australian wildfires and events cancelled because of the new coronavirus.

The group said global economic "uncertainties" caused by the pandemic had forced 2020 targets to be abandoned.

"The COVID-19 induced turmoil in the financial markets and a slowing economy have clearly aggravated business conditions," a statement said.

From January to March, net profit at Allianz fell by 29 percent to 1.4 billion Euros ($1.5 billion) compared with the first quarter a year earlier.

Group revenues climbed almost six percent to 42.6 billion euros, driven mainly by new business in its life and health insurance arm.

Earnings at the key property and casualty business however were dragged down by higher claims for natural catastrophes including Australia's deadly bushfire season, as well as "COVID-19 related losses".

Like other insurers around the world, Allianz is facing a flood of payouts over events that had to be cancelled or scaled down to curb the outbreak.

There was better news for the group's asset management division, which reported a jump in operating profits thanks to higher fees and commissions for the funds it manages on others' behalf.

"The first quarter of 2020 showed the resilience of Allianz in these unprecedented circumstances," said CEO Oliver Baete.

"These are very testing times for us all, but I believe that together we will rise to this challenge."The group said it would announce a revised profit target for 2020 "once the impact of the corona crisis can be better assessed".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Business Flood German January March 2020 Market All Allied Rental Modarba Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Who is running the country? Opposition puts hard q ..

10 minutes ago

Smart lockdown to ease common man : Pakistan Tehre ..

38 seconds ago

Two killed, 2 injured in accidents in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Australia records largest-ever drop in visitor arr ..

2 minutes ago

Spain to quarantine all arrivals for 14 days durin ..

2 minutes ago

Angola discovers 171-carat diamond

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.