Allseas Withdraws Ships Engaged In Nord Stream 2 Construction From Baltic Sea - Bloomberg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:10 AM

Allseas Withdraws Ships Engaged in Nord Stream 2 Construction From Baltic Sea - Bloomberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Swiss company Allseas withdrew ships that were engaged in laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the Baltic sea, Bloomberg news agency reported on Sunday, citing the company's representative.

According to the news agency, the company did not say how long the project would be delayed.

Allseas suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Saturday.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. The legislation also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

