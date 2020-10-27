UrduPoint.com
Almost 16% Of US Oil Production In Gulf Of Mexico Shut-in By Storm Zeta - BSEE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Almost 16% of US Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico Shut-in by Storm Zeta - BSEE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Tropical storm Zeta, which is approaching the Gulf of Mexico, has forced the US oil companies to evacuate their personnel from 10 of 543 manned production platforms and to shut-in almost 16 percent of the oil production in the Gulf, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

"From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 15.

87 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in," BSEE said.

The Bureau assessed the daily volume of the shut-in oil production at 293,656 barrels. The BSEE also added that "approximately 6 percent of the natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in."

Earlier today, the US National Hurricane Center reported at 06:00 that Zeta would reach the southern Gulf of Mexico later today and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

