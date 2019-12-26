UrduPoint.com
Almost 40% Of Ukrainians Expect Economy Get Better By 2022 - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Expect Economy Get Better by 2022 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Close to 40 percent of Ukrainians expect both their families' and country's economic situation to improve over the next 2-3 years, a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and released on Thursday said.

According to the poll, 38 percent of respondents believed the economic situation would improve for the country, and 38 percent believed the same would happen with their families, as opposed to 13.5 percent and 12 percent of respondents, respectively, who felt the economic situation would worsen. Those saying that they did not expect any major change accounted for 18 percent when talking about the country and 22 percent about families.

The results also stated that 51 percent of Ukrainians believed the incoming year would bring more good things than bad.

Twenty percent of respondents were convinced that the next year would be better than 2019 and 16 percent said the opposite.

The poll was conducted from December 13-28 among 2,017 adults across Ukraine, excluding areas in the country's east that are not controlled by Kiev.

In November, the Ukrainian parliament adopted the budget for 2020, with the projected inflation at 5.5 percent and gross domestic product (GDP) deficit of 2.09 percent. The budget envisages the minimum wage growing 550 hryvnias ($23.7) and total 4,723 hryvnias ($203.4). Ukraine also plans to borrow $14.6 billion in loans, including $4.8 billion from foreign lenders.

More Stories From Business

