Almost 60% of Moldovans Believe Sandu Should Go to Russia to Negotiate Gas Prices - Poll

Almost 60 percent of Moldovans believe that President Maia Sandu should go to Russia to negotiate gas prices, a CBS-Research survey commissioned by the WatchDog.MD non-governmental organization revealed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Almost 60 percent of Moldovans believe that President Maia Sandu should go to Russia to negotiate gas prices, a CBS-Research survey commissioned by the WatchDog.MD non-governmental organization revealed on Wednesday.

According to the poll's results, 58.7 percent of those surveyed said that Sandu should personally go to Moscow to negotiate the price of gas. In total, 37.2 percent of respondents were against it, and just over 4 percent refrained from answering.

The survey also revealed that over 23 percent of Moldovan residents believe that Sandu is to blame for the increase in gas tariffs.

The poll of 1,115 people was conducted from April 4-13, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.

Moldova is under a state of emergency, declared in part due to the energy crisis amid gas shortages and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. In December 2022, Chisinau returned to purchasing electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES (located in Transnistria), owned by Russian company Inter RAO, with which it had previously suspended commercial relations.

In October 2021, Russian energy giant Gazprom agreed to extend the contract for gas supplies to Moldova provided that the Moldovagaz debt was audited in 2022. Gazprom said that it had reserved the right to completely stop gas deliveries to the republic, due to the violation by Moldovagaz of payment obligations and deadlines for signing a debt settlement deal.