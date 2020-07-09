UrduPoint.com
Almost 70% Of Italians Fearful Of Post-Coronavirus Economic Fallout - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Almost 70% of Italians Fearful of Post-Coronavirus Economic Fallout - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Some 68 percent of Italians are concerned about their private economic situation following the coronavirus lockdown, an opinion poll published Thursday has revealed.

The survey by Italian research institute CENSIS found that 72 percent of women and millennials had economic concerns.

That figure rose to 75 percent in Italy's poorer south, 76 percent among business people and was as high as 82.6 percent among low-income earners.

"In the post-emergency phase, the fear of contagion and health risks are closely linked to the fears of economic uncertainty," the research suggested.

Italy was the first European country to become a coronavirus hotspot. It went into a 10-week lockdown in March to limit the spread of the virus, banning travel and shutting most businesses.

