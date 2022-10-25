ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Sixty-eight percent of Italians intend to reduce their shopping expenses by the end of the year in the face of soaring inflation and a sharp increase in energy prices, a poll carried out by SWG for Confesercenti, the Italian association of entrepreneurs in trade, tourism and public services, showed.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents are prepared to exclude only excessive purchases, and 29% decided to reduce all expenses, according to the poll, which was conducted among citizens aged 18 to 65.

For Italians, the main reasons for reducing expenses are the rising prices (38%), increase in utility rates (24%), worsening economic conditions (12%) and uncertainty about the future (11%), Confesercenti said in a report.

A total of 49% of Italians have decided to reduce the cost of their upcoming holiday gifts, potentially depriving stores of 5 billion Euros ($4.

9 billion) in revenue in the last months of the year, the association said.

"Despite the noticeable decrease in gas prices on the international market these days, according to the forecasts, high energy bills will be in place until the end of 2022 and will start to go down only after the first quarter of 2023," Confesercenti said.

The October report of the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said that one in four Italians is currently at risk of poverty or social exclusion, as the economic situation is worsening in the country due to inflation and increasing electricity and food prices. Inflation in Italy was 8.9% year-on-year in September, while the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 10.9% from the previous year, a jump which had not been recorded in the country since August 1983.