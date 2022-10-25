UrduPoint.com

Almost 70% Of Italians Plan To Cut Shopping Expenses By Year's End - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Almost 70% of Italians Plan to Cut Shopping Expenses by Year's End - Poll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Sixty-eight percent of Italians intend to reduce their shopping expenses by the end of the year in the face of soaring inflation and a sharp increase in energy prices, a poll carried out by SWG for Confesercenti, the Italian association of entrepreneurs in trade, tourism and public services, showed.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents are prepared to exclude only excessive purchases, and 29% decided to reduce all expenses, according to the poll, which was conducted among citizens aged 18 to 65.

For Italians, the main reasons for reducing expenses are the rising prices (38%), increase in utility rates (24%), worsening economic conditions (12%) and uncertainty about the future (11%), Confesercenti said in a report.

A total of 49% of Italians have decided to reduce the cost of their upcoming holiday gifts, potentially depriving stores of 5 billion Euros ($4.

9 billion) in revenue in the last months of the year, the association said.

"Despite the noticeable decrease in gas prices on the international market these days, according to the forecasts, high energy bills will be in place until the end of 2022 and will start to go down only after the first quarter of 2023," Confesercenti said.

The October report of the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said that one in four Italians is currently at risk of poverty or social exclusion, as the economic situation is worsening in the country due to inflation and increasing electricity and food prices. Inflation in Italy was 8.9% year-on-year in September, while the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 10.9% from the previous year, a jump which had not been recorded in the country since August 1983. 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Price Italy August September October Gas Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

21 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

21 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

22 minutes ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

40 minutes ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

54 minutes ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.