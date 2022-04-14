Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Almost 80% of German companies have lowered their business expectations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the German Business Panel survey, released on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Almost 80% of German companies have lowered their business expectations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the German Business Panel survey, released on Thursday.

The study indicates that some 79% of surveyed companies expect financial consequences from Russia's military operation in Ukraine, while almost 86% say they are most concerned about high energy prices. Meanwhile, over 40% worry about supply issues and almost 24% expect higher procurement costs and other expenses.

Despite that, 62% support sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict, with only 15% considering them negative or very negative.

At the same time, 41% view an embargo on Russian energy positively, and 36% negatively.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.