UrduPoint.com

Almost 80% Of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Almost 80% of German companies have lowered their business expectations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the German Business Panel survey, released on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Almost 80% of German companies have lowered their business expectations over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the German Business Panel survey, released on Thursday.

The study indicates that some 79% of surveyed companies expect financial consequences from Russia's military operation in Ukraine, while almost 86% say they are most concerned about high energy prices. Meanwhile, over 40% worry about supply issues and almost 24% expect higher procurement costs and other expenses.

Despite that, 62% support sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict, with only 15% considering them negative or very negative.

At the same time, 41% view an embargo on Russian energy positively, and 36% negatively.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia German Same Luhansk Donetsk February Media From

Recent Stories

PM fully capable to steer country out of challenge ..

PM fully capable to steer country out of challenges: Engineer Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in ..

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in Ukrainian Intelligence - Lawma ..

2 minutes ago
 Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian bord ..

Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian border region

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victim ..

Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victims' protest

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.