Almost All Aspects Of Power Of Siberia-2 Project Agreed With China - Putin

Published March 21, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Almost All Aspects of Power of Siberia-2 Project Agreed With China - Putin

Russia and China have agreed on almost all aspects of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China have agreed on almost all aspects of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We have just discussed a good project, this is the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline through Mongolia.

Almost all the parameters of this agreement have been agreed. This is 50 billion cubic meters of gas - reliable, stable supplies from Russia," Putin said following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

