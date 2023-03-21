Almost All Aspects of Power of Siberia-2 Project Agreed With China - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China have agreed on almost all aspects of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We have just discussed a good project, this is the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline through Mongolia.

Almost all the parameters of this agreement have been agreed. This is 50 billion cubic meters of gas - reliable, stable supplies from Russia," Putin said following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.