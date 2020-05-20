Almost All EU Countries Exceeded Deficit Limit of 3% of GDP Amid COVID-19 - EU Commission

Almost all the countries of the European Union have broken the deficit limit of 3 percent of the GDP, set by EU rules, against the background of the deep economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Almost all the countries of the European Union have broken the deficit limit of 3 percent of the GDP, set by EU rules, against the background of the deep economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

According to the EU Stability and Growth Pact, each member state must keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of its GDP. If a country fails to meet these standards, it is expected to take measures to improve its economic situation within a given time frame. These measures, officially referred to as the excessive deficit procedure (EDP) are outlined by the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Meanwhile, these rules are temporarily not applied over the current economic shock, which requires additional government funding for economies.

"In all cases apart from Bulgaria, we concluded that the deficit criterion of the Treaty is not complied with.

In normal times, this would lead to the opening of an excessive deficit procedure. But these are exceptional times - so we consider that a decision on whether to place Member States under EDP should not be taken now," Dombrovskis said at a press conference, as quoted by the European Commission.

According to Dombrovskis, the European Commission expects that budget deficits of all EU countries will also significantly exceed the acceptable limit of 60 percent of GDP amid the fight against the pandemic.

Europe's economy has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the month, the European Commission said in its forecast that the eurozone's GDP would decline by 7.7 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis and then grow again by 6.3 percent in 2021. Commenting on the projections, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni suggested that the bloc had entered the "deepest economic recession in its history."