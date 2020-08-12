(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Almost all the fuel that was left remaining in the tanks of a Japanese vessel that ran aground off Mauritius, which led to a massive oil spill, has been removed, the Mauritian prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth said at a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by the Le Mauricien newspaper.

Out of the 4,180 tonnes of fuel that were on board the stricken vessel, almost 3,200 tonnes have been pumped out by rescuers at the scene, the prime minister said, as cited by the newspaper.

Roughly 800 tonnes of fuel have leaked into the sea off the coast of the island nation, and a further 166 tonnes of fuel have spilled into the ship's hold, which will require specialized equipment to remove, the prime minister was cited by the newspaper as saying.

The vessel, named MV Wakashio, ran aground on a coral reef in late July. The crew was safely evacuated but the boat has since begun to leak oil into the ocean. Jugnauth on Saturday announced an environmental emergency over the fuel spill.

The MV Wakashio's operator, Mitsui OSK Lines, has since apologized for the incident, and a Japanese expert response team has reportedly been sent to the island nation to aid the cleanup operation.