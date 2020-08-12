UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost All Fuel Held In Stricken Japanese Vessel's Tanks Pumped Out - Mauritian Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Almost All Fuel Held in Stricken Japanese Vessel's Tanks Pumped Out - Mauritian Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Almost all the fuel that was left remaining in the tanks of a Japanese vessel that ran aground off Mauritius, which led to a massive oil spill, has been removed, the Mauritian prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth said at a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by the Le Mauricien newspaper.

Out of the 4,180 tonnes of fuel that were on board the stricken vessel, almost 3,200 tonnes have been pumped out by rescuers at the scene, the prime minister said, as cited by the newspaper.

Roughly 800 tonnes of fuel have leaked into the sea off the coast of the island nation, and a further 166 tonnes of fuel have spilled into the ship's hold, which will require specialized equipment to remove, the prime minister was cited by the newspaper as saying.

The vessel, named MV Wakashio, ran aground on a coral reef in late July. The crew was safely evacuated but the boat has since begun to leak oil into the ocean. Jugnauth on Saturday announced an environmental emergency over the fuel spill.

The MV Wakashio's operator, Mitsui OSK Lines, has since apologized for the incident, and a Japanese expert response team has reportedly been sent to the island nation to aid the cleanup operation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Mauritius July All

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

16 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

16 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

16 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.