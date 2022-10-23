UrduPoint.com

Almost All Schools In UK Would Face Funding Crisis In 2023 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Almost All Schools in UK Would Face Funding Crisis in 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Ninety percent of schools in the United Kingdom will run out of money by the beginning of the next school year owing to rising energy bills and forced salary increases, the Observer newspaper reported on Sunday, citing data from the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

According to a survey among NAHT members, expected to be published later in October, about 50% of principals believe that their schools will face financial deficit this year, and by September next year almost all will suffer losses, which is the reason why most educational institutions will lose key teachers and administrative staff.

"Schools are cut to the bone. This will mean cutting teaching hours, teaching assistants and teachers," NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said, commenting on the government's proposal for all departments to make cuts as part of the debt reduction plan, scheduled to be announced on October 31.

A spokesperson for the UK Department for education said that the government understands the cost pressures due to high energy prices, so additionally to the energy relief scheme, schools will receive 53.8 billion Pounds ($60.8 billion) in core funding, inclusive of "a cash increase of 4 billion pounds." Despite this announcement many school principals remain skeptical that they will be able to afford the next school year, the newspaper reported.

The newly-appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt this past Monday announced changes in the energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year for the next two years, proposed by outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The program will now be valid only until April 2023 due to the heavy burden on the state budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Budget Price United Kingdom Money April September October Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.