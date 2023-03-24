UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Russians Say Inflation Accelerated Over Past Month - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Almost Half of Russians Say Inflation Accelerated Over Past Month - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Almost half of Russian citizens interviewed, 47%, believe that prices for basic products, goods and services have risen faster than before over the past month, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) from March 17-19 showed on Friday.

Data showed that 28% of respondents said that the prices were the same as in the previous months, only 5% believe inflation slowed down, while 10% did not notice any changes.

Around 23% of those interviewed expect that prices will grow faster over the next month, 45% forecast that prices will remain the same, 8% said price growth will slow down and 10% said that there would be no changes.

As for non-food products, a third of respondents, or 35%, said that they had witnessed an increase in medication prices, 19% saw hikes in prices for clothes, 17% for household appliances and electronics, another 17% for construction materials and 18% for gasoline, according to the poll.

At the same time, 35% of people saw an increase in prices for housing and communal services, 18% for medical services, 12% for public transport services, and 11% for household services.

The poll was conducted across Russia among 1,500 people aged 18 and over.

More Stories From Business

