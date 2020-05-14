Almost Half of UK Firms Have Below 6 Months Cash Reserves Amid COVID-19 Disruption - ONS

Almost half of UK businesses have less than six months of cash reserves remaining amid the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen firms cease activity due to lockdown restrictions, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday

According to the ONS, 44 percent of 5,036 businesses that had not outright permanently ceased trading between April 20 and May 3 said in a survey that they had less than half a year of cash reserves remaining.

During this period, less than one percent of businesses had stopped trading permanently, and six percent of businesses had resumed trading after temporarily suspending operations when the United Kingdom imposed lockdown measures in March.

The vast majority of UK firms have made use of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March, according to the ONS. The initiative, which was extended until October on Tuesday, sees the government pay as much as 80 percent of workers' wages, up to a maximum of 2,500 Pounds ($3,045) per month.

According to the ONS, 91 percent of surveyed businesses that had stopped trading stated that they had applied for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

In total, 72 percent of businesses that have continued trading, albeit at a reduced capacity, have also applied for the government initiative.

In the latest update, the ONS also reported that 42 percent of adults surveyed said that their well-being was being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, down from 48 percent in the previous week.

The United Kingdom has been one of the most severely impacted countries by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown measures were enacted on March 23, although Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun setting out plans for the easing of the restrictions in England.

On Wednesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced 3,242 new positive tests for the disease over the preceding 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 3,403 new cases reported the day before.

In total, 229,705 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the United Kingdom since the start of the outbreak. Public health authorities have, as yet, confirmed 33,186 deaths resulting from the disease, although data released by ONS, which accounts for the cause of mortality on death certificates, suggests that the death toll may have already exceeded 40,000.