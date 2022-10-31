Almost Half of US Voters Say Economy 'Extremely Important' Policy Issue - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Ahead of US mid-term elections, the economy is the leading issue of importance to Americans, with 49% of voters saying it is "extremely important" when they cast their vote for Congress, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Abortion and crime rated second and third, with 42% and 40% of voters, respectively, saying they are also "extremely important" issues.

Gun policy and immigration, rated by 38% and 37% of voters, respectively, rounded out the top five of the seven issues queried. Relations with Russia, at 31%, and climate change, at 26%, scored the lowest.

The ranking is similar to that found in June, aside from gun policy falling to fourth place rather than tying for first with economy at 55%.

However, when considering the political leanings of respondents, the economy was less important to Democrats, who prioritized abortion, climate change, and gun policy. Republicans cited the economy, immigration, and crime as their top three of the issues surveyed.

The poll noted that 2022 has one of the most "issue-heavy" mid-term elections in the past two decades. It was conducted over the phone with 1,009 adult Americans, 897 of them registered voters, from October 3-20.