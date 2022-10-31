UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of US Voters Say Economy 'Extremely Important' Policy Issue - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Almost Half of US Voters Say Economy 'Extremely Important' Policy Issue - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Ahead of US mid-term elections, the economy is the leading issue of importance to Americans, with 49% of voters saying it is "extremely important" when they cast their vote for Congress, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Abortion and crime rated second and third, with 42% and 40% of voters, respectively, saying they are also "extremely important" issues.

Gun policy and immigration, rated by 38% and 37% of voters, respectively, rounded out the top five of the seven issues queried. Relations with Russia, at 31%, and climate change, at 26%, scored the lowest.

The ranking is similar to that found in June, aside from gun policy falling to fourth place rather than tying for first with economy at 55%.

However, when considering the political leanings of respondents, the economy was less important to Democrats, who prioritized abortion, climate change, and gun policy. Republicans cited the economy, immigration, and crime as their top three of the issues surveyed.

The poll noted that 2022 has one of the most "issue-heavy" mid-term elections in the past two decades. It was conducted over the phone with 1,009 adult Americans, 897 of them registered voters, from October 3-20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vote Gallup June October Democrats Congress From Top

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

17 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

38 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.