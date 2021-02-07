ALP Board of PARC approve 11 research proposals for funding

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Technical Advisory Committee of the board of Directors of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) had approved 11 research proposals for funding in order to promote and develop agricultural sector in the country.

The approval to this effect was given in 47th meeting of Technical Advisory Committee of BOD, ALP, which met here with Chairman PARC Dr Muhammd Khan in chair.

The committee evaluated research proposals received under 9th batch of ALP, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was also virtually attended by the other stakeholders, who also presented their input.

Executive Director of ALP Dr Muhammad Munir Ahmad briefed about the agenda of the meeting and after technically evaluation, the Committee recommended 11 research proposals for funding against the 20 research proposals presented before the Technical Advisory Committee.

The recommendations are further to be evaluated and considered by the Board of Directors of ALP in its next meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PARC urges sustainable research to achieve food security goals and meeting the increasing demand of food.

Dr Azeem further asked the committee members to focus on sustainable research to achieve set targets of food security and economic development of the country.

He was of the view that innovation in research and development was prerequisite for agriculture sector development and economic uplift of the country.