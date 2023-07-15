Open Menu

Alsuwaidi's Appointment To Enhance Pak-UAE Trade: Pak Businessman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Renowned Pakistani businessman Shakeel Ahmad Meer warmly welcomed the appointment of Mohammed Alsuwaidi as the new Minister of Investment in the UAE, praising him as a visionary economist who made significant contributions to the development of the United Arab Emirates

In a statement, Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Shakeel Ahmad Meer said Mohammed Alsuwaidi possesses a remarkable vision that extends beyond the United Arab Emirates (UAE), encompassing Pakistan as well.

According to Shakeel Ahmad Meer, Mohammed Alsuwaidi has made significant efforts in the past to promote investment in Pakistan. As a result of his endeavours, numerous companies based in the UAE have made investments in both India and Pakistan in recent years.

He remarked that Mohammed Alsuwaidi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of ADQ, an investment and holding company based in Abu Dhabi, has been selected to lead a newly established ministry with the objective of shaping the nation's investment vision. This decision was made in recognition of Alsuwaidi's visionary approach and dynamic outlook.

"The aim of the new ministry is to develop the country's investment vision, stimulate the investment environment internally and continuously enhance the competitiveness of our procedures and legislation to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment movement," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter after the appointment.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer mentioned that Dubai is prioritizing the improvement of the country's economic status by creating an attractive environment for investment. They are also focusing on guiding companies to invest abroad, leading to profit generation and job growth.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer, said multiple companies based in Dubai have made significant investments in Pakistan recently. These investments have encompassed key areas such as the Karachi seaport and the real estate sector.

The businessman expressed his admiration for President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, commending their wise choice in appointing Mohammed Alsuwaidi as the new Minister of Investment.

More Stories From Business