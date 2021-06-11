Altaf Memon praises federal budget 2021-22 as traders, people friendly

The Senior Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Altaf Memon Friday praised the federal budget 2021-22 as traders and people friendly budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senior Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Altaf Memon Friday praised the Federal budget 2021-22 as traders and people friendly budget.

He said while talking to the APP here that the budget apparently seemed trade friendly as tax relief had been provided and the withholding tax had been abolished.

He noted that the sales tax had been reduced from 17 percent to 12.5 percent.

"The people were waiting for such a friendly budget," he commented.

He said the 10 percent increase in the salaries and pensions of the public servants would also help the economy.

However, he expressed concern that the problems confronted by the poor people like inflation of the food items and fuel ought to be addressed in order to provide relief.