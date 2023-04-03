Alternative Energy Sources to Not Ensure Progressive Development of Countries - Kremlin

Alternative energy sources will not be able to ensure the progressive development of countries in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Several OPEC+ countries announced on Sunday additional oil production cuts estimated at the total of 1.1 million barrels per day, three sources in the organization told Sputnik. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Kazakhstan are among the countries that decided to voluntarily trim oil production from May until the end of 2023.

"Experts have repeatedly said that a certain ... price level is important for the world energy industry, which will allow not to reduce investments, not to reduce the exploration of new reserves, since this sector itself is very investment-intensive. And proceeding from the fact that in the foreseeable future, alternative energy sources are not capable of ensuring the progressive, stable development of all countries, then ... priority should be given to this particular sector," Peskov told reporters.