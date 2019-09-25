Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:10 PM
Altria Group said Wednesday it has ended merger talks with Philip Morris International, scuttling a potential tie up between the world's two largest tobacco makers
"While we believed the creation of a new merged company had the potential to create incremental revenue and cost synergies, we could not reach agreement," Altria chairman Howard Willard said in a statement.
A merger could have helped the two companies confront declining cigarette sales and diversify in a consumer market shifting toward newer e-cigarettes and other non-traditional products.
Altria is part owner of e-cigarette maker Juul, which is in crisis modeafter the death of at least nine people who used vaping products.