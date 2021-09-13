UrduPoint.com

Aluminium Price Hits $3,000 A Tonne On Tight Supply

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:24 PM

Aluminium price hits $3,000 a tonne on tight supply

The price of aluminium hit $3,000 a tonne in trading on Monday, the metal's highest level for 13 years, with tight supplies worsened by the recent military coup in Guinea

The price of aluminium hit $3,000 a tonne in trading on Monday, the metal's highest level for 13 years, with tight supplies worsened by the recent military coup in Guinea.

The African nation is rich in bauxite rock, from which aluminium is processed.

