Aluminium price hits $3,000 a tonne on tight supply

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of aluminium hit $3,000 a tonne in trading on Monday, the metal's highest level for 13 years, with tight supplies worsened by the recent military coup in Guinea.

The African nation is rich in bauxite rock, from which aluminium is processed.