Aluminum Tops $3,000 per Tonne for First Time Since 2008

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The price of aluminum exceeded $3,000 a tonne on Monday for the first time since July 22, 2008.

The price for a tonne of aluminum to be shipped in three months has grown by 2.24% to $3,035.50 on the London Metal Exchange, as of Monday.

In mid-September, the price of the metal touched $3,000 a tonne, after China introduced restrictions on aluminum output.

Aluminum prices have been growing for nine months in a row. This year, a fall was registered only in January. The price soared most by 9.64% in February, with the smallest increase of 1.4% recorded in July. In total, the aluminum price has risen 1.5 times since the beginning of the year.