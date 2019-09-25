Amanulla Qasim elected as central Chairman APTMA unopposed

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) The Election Commission of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) hasannounced that Amanulla Qasim hasbeen elected as central chairman of the Association unopposed.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers for the office-bearers of 2019-20 electionsheld at the APTMA Punjaboffice.

Chairman Election Commission Shahid Mazharconducted scrutiny of the nomination papers.All the office-bearers have been elected unopposed.As per details, Rehman Nasim has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman, NaveedAhmed as Vice Chairmanfor Sindh-Baluchistan region and Taimoor Shah as ViceChairman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.