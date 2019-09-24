Amanulla Qasim elected unopposed central APTMA Chairman

Amanulla Qasim of Qasim Denim has been elected unopposed central chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for the year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Amanulla Qasim of Qasim Denim has been elected unopposed central chairman of All Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for the year 2019-20.

According to APTMA spokesperson, scrutiny of the nomination papers for office bearers of 2019-20 elections was held at the APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday.

Chairman Election Commission Shahid Mazhar conducted scrutiny of the nomination papers and during the scrutiny all office bearers were elected unopposed.

While Rehman Nasim has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Naveed Ahmed as Vice Chairman for Sindh-Baluchistan region and Taimoor Shah as Vice Chairman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Speaking on the occasion, newly-elected APTMA Chairman Amanulla Qasim said that APTMA represents the whole value chain and it would keep working for the collective good of it.

APTMA group leader Gohar Ejaz congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed the hope that they would give their best to resolve the issues of the textile industry.

He said, the government was responsive to the industry issues relating to revival and growth and committed to resolve them.

He also appreciated the selfless services rendered by the outgoing Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan, saying that he had taken over the Association in a challenging situation and worked hard to deal with it to the best of his abilities.