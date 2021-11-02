UrduPoint.com

Amazon-backed EV Startup Aims For Valuation Above $50 Billion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Amazon-backed EV startup aims for valuation above $50 billion

New York, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Rivian Automotive, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, said Monday it is targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion.

The California-based company will price shares between $57 and $62, raising up to $9.1 billion at the midpoint price and all company stock at about $52.5 billion, according to a securities filing.

US business media said Rivian could go public on Wall Street as soon as next week.

Rivian has raised more than $10 billion in funding since its founding in 2009, including from Amazon, which has pledged to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from the startup.

The Amazon order constitutes "the largest order of EVs ever" and "supporting a path to carbon neutral deliveries" for the giant retailer, Rivian said in the filing.

Amazon disclosed last week a stake of $3.8 billion in preferable stock of Rivian, according to a securities filing.

In addition to the Amazon delivery vehicles, Rivian is producing electric trucks and sport utility vehicles for consumers with prices starting from around $70,000.

The news from Rivian comes as governments around the globe, including in the United States, make the development of electric cars a priority, and as the global auto sector accelerates EV production.

The offering also follows Elon Musk's company Tesla last week hitting a market valuation of more than $1 trillion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Vehicles Vehicle Price United States Elon Musk Market Media All From Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

57 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

9 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

9 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

8 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

8 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.