UrduPoint.com

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden Administration's Economic Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden Administration's Economic Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Amazon founder and billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos on Monday criticized the Biden administration's economic policy and its handling of the galloping inflation in response to a White House jab at Bezos in a recent statement.

"Remember the (Biden) administration tried their best to add another $3.5 trillion to Federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high," Bezos said via Twitter.

Bezos' statement came in response to the White House's own criticism of the businessman in a recent statement, in which the administration said that it does not require a "huge leap" to understand his opposition to their economic agenda and tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy.

On Sunday, Bezos said US Senator Joe Manchin saved the Biden administration from themselves after their attempt to inject more stimulus money into the economy failed. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent, Bezos said.

The White House said in response that it is not surprising Bezos would made such a statement following meetings between President Joe Biden and labor organizers, including Amazon employees.

The White House wants to muddy the topic of inflation and misdirect from concerns about it, Bezos also said on Monday.

