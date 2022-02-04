Amazon holiday quarter profit doubles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :E-commerce colossus Amazon on Thursday reported its profit in the holiday quarter essentially doubled as online shopping continued strong and its investment in electric truck maker Rivian paid off.

Amazon reported its net income leapt to $14.3 billion in the in final three months of last year as net sales climbed 9 percent to $137.4 billion.