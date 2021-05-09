UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon Operation In Pakistan To Unleash New Vistas For Exports Globally: Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Amazon operation in Pakistan to unleash new vistas for exports globally: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pak-US Business Council Sunday hailing the epoch making decision of US e-commerce giant " Amazon" to add Pakistan to its seller list said it will unleash new vistas for young entrepreneurs to join the global export markets.

Talking to Jamil Ahmad Jamil Deputy Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation who called on him here today, founder chairman Pak US Business Council and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said it's major breakthrough for the country's growing e-commerce industry as well as companies and professionals working in the digital space.

He said the new development will hopefully put Pakistan on the global e-commerce map,opening up a new era of business boom by connecting across the world.

He said it will now provide a new impetus and venue to Pak individual sellers to ship their products in small parcels to consumers outside Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it will afford them an excellent opportunity to work on and develop their own brands for better prices.

He said it's heartening to note that they will not have to worry about their payments as Amazon will directly transfer the money into their local accounts. It's good omen that now small Pakistan sellers especially women and SME entrepreneurs who have goods and products needed by the consumers outside Pakistan but can't afford to have a big export set-up.

For instance he said they have a large Pakistani diaspora scattered across the countries, especially in the Gulf to cater their needs .

He said it will enable a new breed of young entrepreneurs and SMEs including women to fully exploit foreign markets.

He said this fate turning decision will drastically change the game and result in a new sphere of economic growth as more sellers to visit this platform than ever before, he added. Iftikhar Ali Malik urged young entrepreneurs derive maximum benefits once Amazon opens its seller registration for Pakistan.

He stressed the need for focussing to fully ensure the international quality of products before export.

He said Amazon like other international companies and brands,is a highly consumer-centric market place where consumer's reviews are taken very seriously.

Therefore, Pakistan entrepreneurs will have to be very careful if they desire to benefit from this opportunity.

Jamil Ahmad Jamil emphasised that trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of internet.

He said due to Covid 19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifolds making it an extremely vital sector of economy.

He said Pakistan e-commerce market itself has grown dramatically over the last one year and is estimated to have expended by 35 percent in his quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 96 billion from Rs 71 billion a year ago.

He said we are planning to involve our SMEs to join this gateway with the best ever quality products of international standards.

He said Pakistan was the only South Asian state, which was not on the list of the 120 countries on the Amazon platform in spite of being the second largest economy in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Business Punjab Visit Young Chamber Money Women Sunday Market Commerce From Industry Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

5 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

7 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

7 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.