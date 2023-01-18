UrduPoint.com

Amazon Overtakes Apple As World's Most Valuable Brand Despite Losing $51Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Amazon Overtakes Apple as World's Most Valuable Brand Despite Losing $51Bln

Amazon has reclaimed top spot as the world's most valuable brand despite losing $51 billion this year, or 15% of its value, according to the annual Brand Finance Global 500 ranking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Amazon has reclaimed top spot as the world's most valuable brand despite losing $51 billion this year, or 15% of its value, according to the annual Brand Finance Global 500 ranking.

The retail company's value went down to $299.3 billion from $350.3 billion over the past year, with its rating falling from AAA+ to AAA as consumers evaluate it more harshly in the post-pandemic world, the leading brand valuation consultancy said.

Brand Finance's research has found that consumers are less satisfied with Amazon's customer service and less likely to recommend it to others after delivery times lengthened. They are also buying more offline following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Despite its fall in value this year, Amazon's brand is still up 36% in value since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Amazon brand has grown to become a dominant player across many different sectors of the economy," the report read.

Apple has seen its value shrink 16% this year to $297.5 billion from $355.1 billion. It reflects a fall in forecast revenue stemming from the limits that a disrupted goods supply chain and a constrained labor market are expected to put on its big-selling hardware products.

Other tech brands in the value ranking also tended to lose value, with Samsung being down 7% to $99.7 billion and Alibaba 56% to $10.0 billion,

Electric car makers were some of the big winner.� Tesla's brand value was up 44% to $66.2 billion, while BYD increased its worth 57% to $10.1 billion on the back of growing demand for electric cars spurred by a global transition a to low-carbon economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Car Samsung Market From Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail ..

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail management, future carbon cre ..

24 minutes ago
 SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sa ..

SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sat-1&#039;

24 minutes ago
 Australia won second match against Pakistan in thr ..

Australia won second match against Pakistan in three ODI series

37 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for Univ ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

39 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

60 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.