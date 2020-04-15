Amazon says may be forced to halt activity at distribution centers after French court ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Online retailer Amazon said Wednesday it may be forced to halt activity at its distribution centres in France following a court ruling on worker conditions in them.

The US e-commerce giant said it would appeal the Tuesday ruling that it can deliver only essential goods while it evaluates its workers' risk of coronavirus exposure.

In the meantime, it said: "Our interpretation suggests that we could be forced to suspend activity at our distribution centres in France."