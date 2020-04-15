Amazon threatens to halt key French centers after court ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Online retailer Amazon warned Wednesday it may be forced to halt activity at its distribution centers and reduce service in France following a court ruling on measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus among its workers.

The US e-commerce giant said it would appeal the Tuesday ruling that it can deliver only essential goods while it evaluates its workers' risk of coronavirus exposure.

In the meantime, it said: "Our interpretation suggests that we could be forced to suspend activity at our distribution centers in France." The facilities are key in preparing orders submitted online for delivery to clients.

A court outside Paris ruled Tuesday that Amazon France had "failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers" in the facilities where hundreds of staff work.

While carrying out a health evaluation, Amazon can prepare and deliver only "food, hygiene and medical products," the court said.

The injunction must be carried out within 24 hours, or Amazon France could face fines of one million Euros ($1.1 million) per day.

Amazon has one month to carry out the evaluation.

The firm said the ruling left it "perplexed given the concrete evidence which was submitted concerning the security measures put into place to protect our employees," including temperature checks, physical distancing orders and use of personal protective equipment.

