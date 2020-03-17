UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amazon To Hire 100,000 In US Amid Corona-virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Amazon to hire 100,000 in US amid corona-virus outbreak

U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon announced the opening of 100,000 new positions to meet the surge in demand amid the novel corona-virus outbreak

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon announced the opening of 100,000 new positions to meet the surge in demand amid the novel corona-virus outbreak.

"We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public," Senior Vice President (SVP), Operations Dave Clark said Monday in a statement.

Underlining the importance of delivering critical supplies directly to costumers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and communities practice social distancing, Clark said there was a significant rise in demand, increasing Amazon's labor needs to levels "unprecedented for this time of year." "We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis," he added, he saying: "We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.

" He also announced that in addition to the 100,000 new roles, Amazon would invest over $350 million across the U.S., Europe and Canada to increase its employees' hourly wages.

"In the U.S., we will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, �2 [$2.44] per hour in the UK, and approximately �2 [$2.23] per hour in many EU countries," Clark said.

He added that Amazon saw health and safety as a top priority and was taking all recommended precautions recommended by experts to protect its workers from the virus.

The COVID-19 disease has killed over 7,000 people across the globe -- 3,000 in China alone where the new virus originated last December.

In the U.S., the death toll from novel corona-virus has climbed to 85, with total confirmed cases over 4,600, according to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. The virus has spread to another 182,500 people in over 150 countries and territories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China Canada United Kingdom United States Dollars April December All From Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG IS ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises term postpo ..

16 minutes ago

Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronaviru ..

14 minutes ago

Construction work on Matiari-Lahore Transmission l ..

14 minutes ago

VC SBBU chairs meeting regarding online classes

14 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.