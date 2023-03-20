UrduPoint.com

Amazon To Layoff Additional 9,000 Employees In Coming Weeks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Amazon is planning to layoff an additional 9,000 employees in the coming weeks in order to streamline costs, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a company memorandum from CEO Andy Jassy

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Amazon is planning to layoff an additional 9,000 employees in the coming weeks in order to streamline costs, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a company memorandum from CEO Andy Jassy.

The report said the new round of layoffs will mostly affect Amazon's cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch livestreaming businesses.

The company will provide separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits and external job placement support to employees who will be laid off, the report said.

Amazon had previously announced that it would lay off more than 18,000 employees November and January, impacting primarily the retail, recruiting and human resources departments, the report added.

Amazon is going through historic layoffs after it went on a hiring spree during the novel coronavirus pandemic, increasing its workforce from 798,000 in late 2019 to 1.6 million by the end of 2021.

