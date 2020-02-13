(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Amazon's office in the Spanish city of Madrid has been evacuated following a telephone bomb threat, local police told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A threat has been received, and the building has been evacuated to facilitate the work of the agents who are currently making effort to establish if the threat is real," Madrid police said.