- Home
- Business
- News
- Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ventures in UAE
Amb. Tirmizi Assures Pakistani Exhibitors Full Support In Advancing Business Ventures In UAE
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy in the United Arab Emirates assured the Pakistani exhibitors of the Embassy’s full support in advancing business ventures between Pakistani and UAE-based companies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy in the United Arab Emirates assured the Pakistani exhibitors of the Embassy’s full support in advancing business ventures between Pakistani and UAE-based companies.
“We are committed to ensuring that Pakistani IT companies registered back home are supported in every way possible, especially in terms of facilitating joint ventures so that the capital is remitted back to Pakistan to strengthen our national economy,” he said during a meeting at the Dubai World Trade Centre to review the performance of Pakistani exhibitors participating in GITEX Global 2024.
He further emphasized the importance of cooperation between high-end IT firms to form consortia capable of delivering world-class services to the global market.
Recognized as the “Tech Destination of the Year 2024,” Pakistan’s IT sector has received significant attention for its innovative products and solutions, a press release said.
The GITEX Global 2024 event has been a landmark for Pakistan’s IT sector, which has reinforced Pakistan’s growing reputation as a leading player in the global technology market.
The meeting was attended by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor Dubai, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, former chairman P@SHA, Umair Nizam, Senior Vice President P@SHA, Zeeshan Khattak, CEO PSEB, Shahbaz Hameed, Director PSEB, Brig. Nadir, SIFC, Ayub Ghauri, CEO NetSol Technologies, Raheel Iqbal, Vice Chairman P@SHA, Mr. Haris Naseer CEO Infotech, Mr. Amir Anzur, Chief Marketing Officer PSEB and other senior officials.
The meeting discussed the feedback received from international delegates and potential partnerships with global companies.
The meeting was informed that Pakistani companies have received overwhelming feedback, with numerous organizations expressing keen interest in collaborating and exploring Pakistan’s IT products and services.
During the meeting, the ambassador also highlighted the need to organize dedicated IT-specific events for sectors like digital transformation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Such initiatives would showcase Pakistan’s strengths in these areas and help build stronger international partnerships, he added.
APP/irf
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..
More Stories From Business
-
President ICCI hails SCO summit as pride for Pakistan, strengthen economic growth43 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 most prestigious public service institute: FCCI President1 hour ago
-
Tajik envoy hails, SCO, ‘Council of Heads of Government’ meeting in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
LCCI president meets Dr Zakir Naik5 hours ago
-
Minister chairs Standing Committee on Interfaith Harmony meeting5 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 365 more points5 hours ago
-
Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct5 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange Ends trading higher6 hours ago
-
KP Minister directs completion of saffron seeds purchase6 hours ago