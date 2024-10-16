Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ventures in UAE

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy in the United Arab Emirates assured the Pakistani exhibitors of the Embassy’s full support in advancing business ventures between Pakistani and UAE-based companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy in the United Arab Emirates assured the Pakistani exhibitors of the Embassy’s full support in advancing business ventures between Pakistani and UAE-based companies.

“We are committed to ensuring that Pakistani IT companies registered back home are supported in every way possible, especially in terms of facilitating joint ventures so that the capital is remitted back to Pakistan to strengthen our national economy,” he said during a meeting at the Dubai World Trade Centre to review the performance of Pakistani exhibitors participating in GITEX Global 2024.

He further emphasized the importance of cooperation between high-end IT firms to form consortia capable of delivering world-class services to the global market.

Recognized as the “Tech Destination of the Year 2024,” Pakistan’s IT sector has received significant attention for its innovative products and solutions, a press release said.

The GITEX Global 2024 event has been a landmark for Pakistan’s IT sector, which has reinforced Pakistan’s growing reputation as a leading player in the global technology market.

The meeting was attended by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor Dubai, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, former chairman P@SHA, Umair Nizam, Senior Vice President P@SHA, Zeeshan Khattak, CEO PSEB, Shahbaz Hameed, Director PSEB, Brig. Nadir, SIFC, Ayub Ghauri, CEO NetSol Technologies, Raheel Iqbal, Vice Chairman P@SHA, Mr. Haris Naseer CEO Infotech, Mr. Amir Anzur, Chief Marketing Officer PSEB and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the feedback received from international delegates and potential partnerships with global companies.

The meeting was informed that Pakistani companies have received overwhelming feedback, with numerous organizations expressing keen interest in collaborating and exploring Pakistan’s IT products and services.

During the meeting, the ambassador also highlighted the need to organize dedicated IT-specific events for sectors like digital transformation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Such initiatives would showcase Pakistan’s strengths in these areas and help build stronger international partnerships, he added.

