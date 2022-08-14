Ambassador Adam greets Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday greeted the people and government of Pakistan on 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

In a message, he said that Indonesia and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Day in the same month with Indonesia's Day falling on August 17.

Ambassador Adam said that Pakistan and Indonesia are Muslim-majority countries which had been enjoying religious and cultural relations for generations.

He said that there are many similarities in the culture and clothing of the people of the two countries.

The Ambassador said, "I and the people of Indonesia wish that this journey of prosperity, peace and development of Pakistan continues forever."