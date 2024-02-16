Open Menu

Ambassador Assures Cooperation For Making ICCI BOC Successful In Dubai

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai

Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Friday said that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in making the Business Opportunities Conference (BOC) a landmark event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Friday said that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in making the Business Opportunities Conference (BOC) a landmark event.

Talking to President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, who called on him, the ambassador lauded ICCI for organizing the next edition of its BOC in Dubai in the first week of March 2024, said a press release received here today.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and UAE have great potential to strengthen business relations and set up joint ventures. He stressed that a series of BOC-like events should be organized by the Pakistani Chambers of Commerce in UAE to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation and expand economic relations.

He said that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to ICCI in making the BOC a landmark event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that ICCI has already held successful BOCs in Turkey, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan and the Chamber has planned to organize the next edition of BOC in Dubai, which is a hub of business and investment activities.

He said that a 160-member delegation of ICCI representing real estate, construction, IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food processing and packaging, light engineering, logistics, franchising, tourism, and other sectors would attend the BOC and Award Ceremony.

He said that both countries have great potential to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations. He hoped that ICCI BOC would provide a good platform for the private sectors of both countries to hold B2B meetings, exchange ideas, develop strong business linkages, and explore opportunities for business and investment collaborations in areas of interest.

He said that ICCI would also organize a small exhibition of Pakistani products on the sidelines of BOC to show their export potential. He said that representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and other prominent businessmen and investors of the UAE would be invited to the BOC.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also met with Ambassador Javed Malik, President, Dubai Diplomat Business Club, and took him on board to make the ICC BOC in Dubai a successful event for Pakistan. Javed Malik appreciated ICCI for organizing its BOC in Dubai and assured his cooperation to make it successful.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad ICC Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Turkey Agriculture UAE Dubai Azerbaijan United Arab Emirates Malaysia Chamber Hub March Commerce Event All Industry

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

34 seconds ago
 Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) orga ..

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

36 seconds ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

7 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

9 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

8 minutes ago
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

8 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

8 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

28 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

35 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business