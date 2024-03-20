Open Menu

Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge To Boost Pakistan-US Trade Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The United States Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday to discuss and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, both acknowledged the importance of leveraging people-to-people contacts and instilling confidence within the business communities of both countries to bolster trade volume, said a press release issued here.

Minister Khan emphasized the need for a comprehensive package of initiatives in various sectors including digital trade, mining, energy, climate, services, and the environment.

Highlighting the government's commitment to prioritize the economy, Minister Khan underscored the significance of building confidence among traders and investors.

He reiterated the Ministry of Commerce's dedication to facilitating businesses in all sectors, aiming to encourage increased investment in Pakistan.

Acknowledging the positive role played by the Pakistani-American community in the United States, Ambassador Blome commended their contributions to various fields, particularly in politics and business.

