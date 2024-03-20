Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge To Boost Pakistan-US Trade Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The United States Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday to discuss and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.
During the meeting, both acknowledged the importance of leveraging people-to-people contacts and instilling confidence within the business communities of both countries to bolster trade volume, said a press release issued here.
Minister Khan emphasized the need for a comprehensive package of initiatives in various sectors including digital trade, mining, energy, climate, services, and the environment.
Highlighting the government's commitment to prioritize the economy, Minister Khan underscored the significance of building confidence among traders and investors.
He reiterated the Ministry of Commerce's dedication to facilitating businesses in all sectors, aiming to encourage increased investment in Pakistan.
Acknowledging the positive role played by the Pakistani-American community in the United States, Ambassador Blome commended their contributions to various fields, particularly in politics and business.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI21 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola41 minutes ago
-
Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 420 per kg, Rs 280 per dozen41 minutes ago
-
PALSP for remedial measures to encourage local steel industry1 hour ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250 mn euro fine2 hours ago
-
White House announces almost $20 bn in loans, grants to boost Intel chip production2 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 77 percent in 07 months2 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 39.26% to $163.900 mln in 8 months3 hours ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250 mn euro fine3 hours ago
-
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues up 16% in 20233 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago