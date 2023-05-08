Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to KSA calls on Ishaq Dar

Ambassador- designate of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador- designate of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The finance minister greeted the Ambassador-designate and extended his felicitations on his new responsibilities and conveyed his best wishes for success, said a press release.�� He underlined that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deep rooted in history and will further strengthen in future.

He stressed upon further enhancing economic and trade relations� between the two countries which have a great potential of growth given the opportunities for business and investment available in Pakistan.

The finance minister also underscored the importance of enhancing relations in IT, agriculture and tourism sectors between the two brotherly countries.

The Ambassador-designate reaffirmed his resolve to strengthen economic and commercial relationships between the two countries and sought support of the finance minister in this regard.

Senator Ishaq Dar extended his full support and cooperation and hoped that the bilateral collaborations between the two countries will further grow during the tenure of the Ambassador.