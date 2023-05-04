UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Designate To KSA Calls On Syed Naveed Qamar

Published May 04, 2023

Ambassador designate to KSA calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador-designate to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq on Thursday called on Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations between both countries, besides enhancing trade ties for the mutual benefit.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the need for evolving mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation in field agriculture sector development and technology transfer to promote exports from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized that Pakistan had immense potential to export agricultural products and technology to Saudi Arabia and both countries needed to work together to identify new areas of cooperation and also assured Ahmed Farooq of his full support and cooperation in that regard.

The Ambassador-designate hailed the efforts of Syed Naveed Qamar to improve the trade ties between the two countries and expressed his desire to work closely with the Ministry of Commerce to explore avenues for mutual investment.

