Ambassador Designate To Netherland Visits RCCI

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani Ambassador-designate to the Netherlands Suljuk Mustansir Tarar visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Suljuk said efforts of RCCI in promoting trade and business activities were commendable.

He said that the purpose of his visit to the Chamber was to enhance contacts and exchange information for the promotion of trade between Pakistan and the Netherlands, said a news release.

The envoy vowed to encourage Dutch investors to explore Pakistan for possible joint ventures and investment in conventional and non-conventional sectors.

Mustansir said the balance of trade between the two countries was in favor of Pakistan.

"The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Netherlands is US $ 1.522 billion during FY 2021 (11 months- July to May)while Pakistan exports to Netherlands are US $ 1.

113 Billion whereas Pakistan imports from Netherlands stands at US $ 409 Million", he added.

He said despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Pakistan's economy was now growing rapidly.

The Envoy appreciated the suggestion of the President Rawalpindi Chamber that diplomatic missions abroad should hold virtual meetings with the Chambers of Commerce and share information regarding trade opportunities in their respective countries.

Earlier, President RCCI Nasir Mirza briefed the Ambassador-designate in detail on the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He also briefed the Ambassador about the key events organized by RCCI including Gwadar Business Conference, International Chambers Summit (ICS), Business Africa Forum, Building and Construction Expo, and upcoming ICEE and Gems and Jewelery Expo.

