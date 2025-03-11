Open Menu

Ambassador-designate To Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges Focus On Strengthening Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ambassador-designate to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, has expressed his commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He emphasized that strengthening bilateral trade ties will be his top priority during his tenure.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), at the Chamber House, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, and several executive members, including Imran Minhas, Raja Naveed Satti, Muhammad Kaleemullah, Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed, Irfan Chaudhry, Senior Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui, and former Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Ali.

Ambassador Shah stressed the importance of teamwork in promoting Pakistani goods and services. He assured the ICCI members that he would thoroughly examine the Dutch market and share valuable insights with Pakistan’s business and industrial community. He encouraged exporters to capitalize on trade opportunities in the Netherlands by diversifying their product range beyond traditional exports.

The Ambassador invited ICCI to provide recommendations on improving trade and investment ties with the Netherlands. He particularly highlighted the potential for collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, textiles, software exports, and high-tech value-added products.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi stated that while trade relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands are positive, significant potential still exists to expand the trade volume

Qureshi pointed out that rising costs of doing business in Pakistan have put exporters at a disadvantage compared to neighboring countries. He stressed the need for a level playing field to enable Pakistani exporters to maximize the benefits of trade incentives like the GSP Plus Scheme.

He also recommended the possibility of organizing exhibitions for Pakistani products at prominent business hubs in the Netherlands to offer Dutch businesses a closer look at Pakistan’s high-quality goods and services, ultimately boosting exports.

During the meeting, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui, and former Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Ali also underscored the importance of collective efforts to promote Pakistani exports, ultimately driving economic growth and prosperity.

The ICCI leadership assured Ambassador Shah of their full cooperation in fostering stronger trade and investment ties with the Netherlands to unlock new opportunities for Pakistani businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

2 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

14 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

3 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

5 hours ago
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business